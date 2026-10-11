Pakistan's Federal Cabinet granted a unanimous recommendation advising President Asif Ali Zardari to invoke Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The move will pave the way for immediate emergency rule and governor’s rule across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); however, it will allow the provincial government another opportunity to cooperate in the fight against terrorism before executing the order.

Prime Minister Shehbaz led the high-level constitutional move during a Sunday morning session. This comes amid deadlocked political tensions and a near-total breakdown in counterterrorism coordination between the centre and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government.



On the development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi firmly defended the decision, asserting that there was “no room left” to avoid invoking emergency powers given the severe deterioration in law and order. Intelligence files reviewed during the session pointed to a 195 per cent surge in regional terrorist activity since March 2024, with the centre accusing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of deliberately distancing itself from national anti-terror efforts.

KP Chief Minister Afridi questions center's proclamation

Going against the federal executive directive, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi questioned the centre to formally execute the decree. “If you have the courage, openly announce an emergency or governor’s rule," Afridi declared.



The PTI Core Committee also officially refuted the declaration. Chief Minister Afridi also confirmed that he has directed the provincial police chief and the chief secretary to ignore any “unconstitutional or illegal orders" coming from Islamabad.