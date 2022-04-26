As the world welcomes Twitter's new owner, Twitterati have something to say about Donald Trump

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg
New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 26, 2022, 03:29 PM(IST)

There were also claims that this takeover is “Trump’s main man” Elon Musk’s attempt at helping Trump win the 2024 Presidential elections. Photograph:( WION Web Team )

You would have to be living under a rock to not know by now that the world’s richest man, Elon Musk has added yet another feather to his cap: Twitter.

But, let’s still have a short recap. Musk has purchased Twitter for the huge sum of $44 Billion, and this ‘happy ending’ comes after a battle of words and some actions drawn out over a few weeks.

Different people had different reactions to this news.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey backed the move commenting, "Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one."

The United States expressed concern about the power that large social media outlets hold. While the White House dismissed that the concerns had anything to do with the billionaire, spokesperson Jen Psaki did say "no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the President has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, that power they have over our everyday lives."

Now let’s take a look at what the controversial personality, the former president Donald Trump had to say about Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

Talking to Fox News, he declared that he will not be returning to Twitter.  "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," referring to his own startup Truth Social.

The Republican leader however also praised Elon Musk. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," he said.

But what did the Twitterati have to say about Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Twitter?

Let’s find out:

Many took to tweeting out requests for the reinstatement of Donald Trump’s banned account, celebrating what was once a very controversial but at times entertaining account with more than 8 million followers.

Others expressed their dismay in pretty strong terms calling the takeover the “worst thing that could happen to Democracy, Freedom of Speech, & Advocating for what’s right”.

There were also claims that this takeover is “Trump’s main man” Elon Musk’s attempt at helping Trump win the 2024 Presidential elections.

And yet another group decided to just focus on making fun of the news and filled up Twitter with some very hilarious tweets and memes. Here are some of my favourites. 

