As Moise’s suspected assassins plead innocence, US agrees to tentatively aid Haiti

The United States will be sending a technical team to Haiti to help determine what are the nation's security needs.

Following the assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moise last week, the country was thrown further into turmoil.

Moise was killed by a unit of assassins that, according to Haitian authorities, was composed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. These attackers reportedly gunned down the deceased President in his Port-au-Prince home early on Wednesday, grievously injuring his wife, Martine Moise, in the process.

Amid deep uncertainty over its political future, the country had requested US assistance in investigating the attack that killed President Jovenel Moise, but the request was rebuffed.

Now the US has extended help. The proposed team will investigate and report back.

According to a senior Biden administration official, the team upon their return will brief US president, Joe Biden, who will "then make decisions about the way forward."

No word was immediately available on which US departments would send representatives to Haiti or how long they would be there. Washington would also be consulting its partners in the region and with the UN.

As the US readies a team, the group of Colombians and Haitian Americans suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise have, according to a Miami Herald report, told investigators that they were there to arrest Moise and not kill him.

The murder and uncertainty over the perpetrator have shocked the already struggling country.

A source said James Solages and Joseph Vincent, two Haitian Americans, told investigators they worked as translators for a Colombian commando unit that had an arrest warrant. However, when they arrived, he was already dead.

Haitian police are yet to make a comment.

Jimmy Cherizier, a former cop known as Barbecue and one of Haiti's top gang leaders, said his men would protest the killing on Saturday. He calls the assassination, a police and opposition politicians conspiracy with the "stinking bourgeoisie" to sacrifice Moise.

Overnight, gunfire rang out in the capital, which is suffering from gang violence, displacing thousands and limiting economic activity.