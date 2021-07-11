Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president's killing

Threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean country deeper into chaos, one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday, his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.



Former cop Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue railed against police and opposition politicians, whom he accused of colluding with the 'stinking bourgeoisie' to 'sacrifice' Moise this week. He heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs.

In a video address, Cherizier while being dressed in khaki military fatigues and sitting in front of a Haitian flag, said, "It was a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people."



"We tell all bases to mobilise and take to the streets for light to be shed on the president's assassination."



At his Port-au-Prince home, Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday by what Haitian authorities said was a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.



The murder and the still murky plot behind it has caused further political instability in the long-troubled country, prompting the government to call for US and UN assistance.



Cherizier said his followers would practice 'legitimate violence' and that it was time for 'the masters of the system' - business magnates of Syrian and Lebanese descent, who dominate parts of the economy - to 'give back' the country.



"It's time for Black people with kinky hair like us to own supermarkets, to have car dealerships and own banks," he said.



Some of the magnates had been at loggerheads with Moise.

(With inputs from agencies)