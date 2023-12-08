Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to exchange prisoners of war in joint statement

Armenia and Azerbaijan released a joint statement on Thursday (Dec 7) stating that both countries have agreed to take tangible steps in the direction towards normalising ties and exchanging prisoners of war.

Both sides, in a joint statement, agreed to seize "a historical chance to achieve a long-awaited peace in the region".

"The two countries reconfirm their intention to normalize relations and to reach the peace treaty on the basis of respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Baku will release 32 Armenian prisoners of war, while Yerevan will release two Azerbaijani servicemen, according to the statement.

The two countries also said they "will continue their discussions regarding the implementation of more confidence-building measures, effective in the near future, and call on the international community to support their efforts".

The agreement between both countries was reached during talks between the office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the administration of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

Armenia's foreign ministry said Yerevan had "responded positively to the offer of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to organise the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington".

EU chief praises 'major breakthrough'

EU Council President Charles Michel on Thursday praised the "key step" calling it a "major breakthrough" in the ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Establishing and deepening bilateral dialogue between sides has been a key objective of… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 7, 2023 ×

US hails 'confidence building measure'

The United States welcomed the move calling it a confidence-building measure" between both countries.

"This commitment represents an important confidence-building measure as the sides work to finalize a peace agreement and normalize relations," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We commend Azerbaijani President (Ilham) Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan for their joint efforts to lay the groundwork for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus."