/Are you an American and planning to visit Middle East? Read the US State Department's latest advisory first

The US State Department issued an alert for American citizens on Monday (July 20), warning that increasing tensions in West Asia could lead to complexity in security developments, travel disruptions and potential threats to US interests abroad.



The issued warning said that "due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation". "Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region," it said, while warning of the heightened possibility of attacks targeting US diplomatic facilities "or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world."



"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," the advisory read. The authority also requested travellers to track embassy and consular security alerts, local authorities, and updates on major developments. Previously, an alert was issued on March 22, amid escalating attacks across the region.

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US-Iran war

Americans have been urged to register on the State Department's website for up-to-date security alerts and to follow its WhatsApp channel for further updates. The conflict, which erupted after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 in an effort to cripple Tehran's nuclear and missile capabilities and undermine its regional allies, has claimed thousands of lives, primarily in Iran and Lebanon.