Are his 'enemies' what make Donald Trump popular in spite of the many controversies?

For those looking in from the outside, the popularity that former US President Donald Trump commands might seem surprising and at times downright flabbergasting. The businessman turned politician has a knack for making bizarre comments and had his fair share of controversies. Yet, still, he remains the Republicans' "chosen one" and even a huge part of the public continues to fawn over him. Have you ever wondered why this is the case? An analyst may have an answer for us. Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of "Sabato's Crystal Ball," a nonpartisan periodical published by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, thinks it's because of Trump's "enemies".

He says that Trump's standing in the Republican party remains strong and may even get a boost for the 2024 elections following the FBI raid on his Florida home, reports Reuters.

When the news of the raid first surfaced, a lot of Republicans jumped to Trump's defence, "even though we really don't know what the raid was necessarily about," as per Kondik is one indication of Trump's popularity.

According to Kondik, the FBI is one of Trump's "right enemies from the Republican perspective," which is why "so much of Trump's popularity and strength" stays strong within the Republican Party.

The government investigation into whether Trump improperly removed records from the White House as he was leaving office in January 2021 has intensified with the unprecedented search of a former president's house.

Ahead of the November midterm elections that will determine control of the US Congress, Trump attempted to portray the search of Mar-a-Lago as a politically motivated action by the Biden administration.

Even though Trump has not made it clear whether he would run for president again in 2024, he continues to publicly toss around the idea.

Kondik claimed that because the FBI and Department of Justice frequently keep their investigations "tight-lipped," Trump has the advantage of being able to control the narrative surrounding the search.

"Trump and Republicans can fill that vacuum by basically casting this as some sort of witch hunt, which you know maybe it is, but in all likelihood it's not," he commented.

With inputs from agencies

