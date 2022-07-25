Archie Battersbee: Parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off

The 12-year-old boy's parents have lost their most recent court struggle to save his life support from being switched off. Four months after suffering a "catastrophic" brain injury, the High Court decided that Archie Battersbee's medical care could end legally. The Court of Appeal enabled his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, to contest the ruling, but they have now lost the most recent court battle.

The prior judgement of the High Court judge, according to three Court of Appeal judges, was not incorrect. The court was informed that Battersbee was brought to the hospital with what was thought to be a heart attack or stroke shortly prior to the decision being reached.

Archie is reportedly "comatose," according to the evidence that was submitted in court.The attorney for Archie's parents, Devereux QC, countered that Justice Hayden had not accorded Archie's wishes and religious convictions "true or sufficient weight."

Additionally, he said that the judge was mistaken in thinking that receiving life-supporting measures would be difficult and pointless. The court was informed that Dance discovered her unconscious son on April 7 and believed he may have been participating in an online challenge.

Since that time, the 12-year-old has not regained consciousness. His medical team contends that removing life support is in his best interests because they believe he is brainstem-dead.On Monday, the Court of Appeal determined that doctors can legally discontinue giving Archie life-supporting measures.



(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.