Apple will require its employees to show proof of Covid booster shot: Report

A new policy introduced by tech giant Apple requires its employees to show proof of the Covid booster shot, states a report by The Verge. "Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease," the memo read.

As per the report, starting from January 24, unvaccinated employees or people who have not submitted vaccination proof will require a negative Covid test to enter Apple offices.

This comes at a time when many companies in the US have been imposing stricter Covid rules.

Earlier, Google announced that it will be mandating weekly Covid tests for all its employees and people entering its offices in the US. "To help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during this period of heightened risk, we’re implementing new temporary health and safety measures for anyone accessing our sites in the US," a Google spokesperson said.

Google has also been very strict about its vaccination policy. The tech giant had told its employees that they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its vaccination rules.

The Omicron variant, which has numerous key mutations, has spread swiftly over the world and shattered records for new daily cases in the US.

According to the CDC, the variant is currently responsible for more than 98 per cent of Covid cases in the US as it has now replaced the Delta variant in less than a month.

(With inputs from agencies)