Anything possible? Security guards turn art museum curators in US  

Art is a highly specialised field. Only experts get to become curators of art museums. But not anymore. Well, really as The Baltimore Museum of Art has given this job to 17 officers of its security team.

The exhibition named "Guarding the Art" displays 25 unique works, which have been selected by the members of the team.

It is open from March 27 to July 10. The exhibition will give guests a glimpse into the world of art through the eyes of the guards, who watch over it.

So, wondering whose idea it was? The answer is Amy Elias, one of the museum's trustees.

A conversation with a friend led to consider "how the guards spend more time with art than anyone else. And so, I went home at night and I thought, well, wouldn't it be interesting to hear from the guards about what pieces of work they find most meaningful?" Elias told CNN.

Rob Kempton, who has been a part of the BMA's security team since 2016, was elated at the opportunity. "I had never been a security guard before. But working at the BMA, being surrounded by art, was something that struck me as important," Kempton told CNN.

