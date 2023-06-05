Antony Blinken says US won't let Iran get nuclear weapons
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy Summit in Washington, US, June 5, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Blinken said that if Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Monday the Biden administration's firm stance that Iran is Israel's top threat and will never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
In a speech to the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, Blinken said, "If Iran rejects the path of diplomacy, then, as President Biden has repeatedly made clear, all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons."
