Antarctica experiences massive heat wave, hits record high temperatures

The coldest location in the world has been experiencing high temperatures this week and this has caused a lot of concern among the meteorological experts. According to the data, Eastern Antarctica has recorded temperatures which are more than 30 degrees Celsius above the normal level.

The Concordia research base at Dome C, which is at an altitude of 3,000 metres (9,800 feet), on Friday registered a record -11.5 degrees Celsius (11.3 Fahrenheit), according to Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from France-Meteo.

Generally, the temperatures start to fall towards of the end of summer but the Dumont d'Urville station on Antarctica registered record temperatures for March with 4.9C (40.82F) – a time when the normal temperatures were already supposed to be sub-zero.

Also read | Forgotten lottery ticket helps US man win $8.9 million jackpot

“This event is completely unprecedented and upended our expectations about the Antarctic climate system,” said Jonathan Wille, a researcher studying polar meteorology at Université Grenoble Alpes in France, said in an interview with the Washington Post.

“Antarctic climatology has been rewritten,” tweeted Stefano Di Battista, a researcher who has published studies on Antarctic temperatures. He went on to say that temperature anomalies like this one would have been considered “impossible” and “unthinkable” in theory.

The average high in Vostok – which is at the middle of the eastern ice sheet – is around -53 Celsius in March. But, on Friday, it went up to -17.7 Celsius – the warmest it has even been for almost 65 years. It broke the previous monthly record by a margin of almost 15 degrees Celsius.

Also read | Ukrainian army claims to have blocked Russia's main routes for attacking Kyiv

“In about 65 record years in Vostok, between March and October, values ​​above -30°C were never observed,” wrote Di Battista in an email.

Vostok is a Russian meteorological observatory which saw the lowest temperature ever observed on Earth: minus 89.2 Celsius, set on July 21, 1983.

(With inputs from agencies)