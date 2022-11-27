Anime Festival Asia is back in Singapore after two years of COVID-19 hiatus

The annual Anime Festival Asia (AFA), was hosted in Singapore over the weekend for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak started more than two years ago.

Thousands of cosplayers and anime enthusiasts gathered. The three-day event honours all facets of Japanese popular culture.

Anime is a Japan-born subculture that has expanded globally in recent years despite the pandemic, it was able to expand its market extensively with its presence and devoted fans.

This most recent AFA in 2019 drew over 100K people to attend. The actual number of ticked sold won't be confirmed after the festival is over, an official told Reuters.

A Taiwanese cosplayer who travelled to especially attend the festival, she said, "Now that I'm in Singapore it feels like a meetup of old friends because I was in constant online contact with people here."

One of the most prominent places at the festival is the Akiba Stage were dancing, singing and applauding and there was certainly no shortage of any of those things, the concert floor did not disappoint with a continual flow of exhilarating energy, from special guests performances to competitors' face off.

The majority of Singapore's COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed this year, and in recent months the city-state has welcomed back a number of foreign events.

