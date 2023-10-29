ugc_banner

Ancient Ming dynasty stone grenades found near Great Wall of China

Beijing, China Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

The stone grenades, dating back 400 years and discovered near the Badaling Great Wall, share a resemblance with "thunder crash bombs" crafted from pottery shells, previously found in a shipwreck dating to the Ming dynasty. Photograph:(Others)

Archaeologists have discovered 59 stone grenades dating back 400 years to the Ming dynasty near China's Badaling Great Wall. The grenades, believed to be used by guards stationed along the Great Wall during the Ming Dynasty, had central openings for loading gunpowder. This finding provides insight into the weaponry used during that era.

 

 

Archaeologists have made a discovery near the Great Wall of China, unearthing stone grenades dating back 400 years to the Ming dynasty. These stone grenades were discovered in a building believed to have served as a storage site. They provide an intriguing historical glimpse into the era of the Ming dynasty, which ruled China from 1368 to 1644.

The discovery took place near the Badaling Great Wall, a section constructed during the Ming Dynasty, approximately 80 kilometres northwest of Beijing.

In the ruins of a storehouse, a total of 59 stone grenades were found. While visual representations of these objects are yet to be released, it is anticipated that they resemble hand-held thunder-crash bombs made from pottery shells, a prevalent type of weapon during that era in China.

Distinctive features 

These ancient stone hand grenades found near Badaling exhibit a unique central opening designed for loading gunpowder.

According to reports from Xinhua, they bear a resemblance to the stone grenades commonly used by guards stationed along the Great Wall during the Ming Dynasty. When these grenades were loaded with gunpowder, they could be sealed, thrown, and had the potential to both hit the enemy and explode.

This discovery is significant as it marks the first known instance of such a cache of weapons being found along the Great Wall.

Historical significance of gunpowder

Gunpowder is believed to have originated in China during the 900s. By the time of the Ming dynasty, a diverse array of gunpowder weapons was already in use in East Asia, featuring explosives with names like flying rats, fire bricks, caltrop fireballs, and flying sand magic bombs.

The Great Wall of China, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an extensive network of defensive fortifications stretching thousands of miles in modern-day northern China and southern Mongolia. It has been a symbol of China's historical significance and defensive strategies throughout the centuries. 

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

