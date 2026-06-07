/'Anachronistic dream...': Kim Jong Un's sister slams US over 'denuclearisation' claims ahead of Xi Jinping's visit

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong ruled out denuclearisation of her country and said that nuclear weapons programme is “absolutely non-negotiable.” She made the remarks ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the statement that was carried by North Korea's official Rodong Sinmun, Kim Yo Jong slammed US President Donald Trump and suggested Washington to rise from “anachronistic dream.” She clarified that Washington carried no legal force to ensure denuclearisation of North Korea, and termed her country's nuclear expansion as “self-defensive nuclear deterrent.”

What Kim Jong Un sister said?

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“Our status as a nuclear power is absolutely non-negotiable,” she said. Referring to the White House fact sheet following the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing that stated shared goal to denuclearize North Korea, Jong said, “This is nothing more than Washington's habitual dissemination of false information. Some officials in the United States still have yet to awaken from their escapist and anachronistic dream. The policy of continuously strengthening the country's self-defensive nuclear deterrent, as set out by the nation's leader, is an irreversible course that must be implemented without fail.” North “will not tolerate any threats,” she added.

What we know about North Korea's nuclear programme?

Pyongyang has long insisted on its right to a nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes although they are forbidden under the terms of UN Security Council sanctions. It enshrined its nuclear status in its constitution in 2023. Since the start of Iran war in February, North Korea has tested multiple misslies, in what was seen as North's message to the US against any such attack on his own country. Kim also supported Iran in the war and slammed the US. Pyongyang has repeatedly declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state since Kim Jong Un's 2019 summit with Trump collapsed over the scope of denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

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