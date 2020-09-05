An airline passenger felt 'too hot'. So she took a walk on the wing

A woman in Ukraine took a walk on airplane's wing after opening its emergency exit, apparently becasue she felt 'too hot' inside.

This incident took place on August 31.

A minute-long video of the woman, dressed in a white top and light pink trousers, has gone viral on the social media. The video shows her hanging out on the wing in front of onlookers at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, before being summoned back on board by the airplane's crew.

The unidentified passenger, who was traveling on a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Antalya, Turkey to the Ukranian capital with her husband and children, was reportedly overheard saying she was "too hot" and needed to cool down.

Her adventurous, unauthorised walk on the wing of the Boeing 737 has seen her banned from all future UIA flights.

According to a statement from the airline, the woman "was not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."

The Ukraine airline said that she may be subject to "an exceptionally high financial penalty in the form of a fine."

