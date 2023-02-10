Amsterdam makes smoking cannabis illegal in city's red light district

The officials announced that smoking cannabis will be soon made illegal on the streets of the red light district in Amsterdam as per new regulations introduced in the city.

The regulations will come into effect from mid-May and may improve residents' liveability who have continued to complain about the disturbance caused by tourists.

Sex workers, according to new rules, will be forced to close their venues at 3 am.

According to the local media, all councillors supported the idea of taking steps to reduce the nuisance caused by tourists.

On Thursday, the city council further announced that the bars and restaurants will have to be closed by 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays and after 1 am, the entry of new visitors will be barred into the old city district.

Currently, the authorities have made it illegal to sell alcohol from liquor stores, cafes and shops from Thursday to Sunday after 4 pm in the red light district.

The council will now direct vendors to remove alcohol completely from their shopfronts during the restricted time or keep it hidden from the public's view.

In Amsterdam's most public places, the consumption of alcohol is illegal.

The Dutch capital is famous for its cannabis cafes and every year, millions of tourists throng the city.

However, locals have complained that this has led to an increase in the number of street dealers and the crime rates have gone up due to drug and alcohol abuse.

Under Netherlands' current laws, producing, possessing or dealing with drugs is considered a criminal offence. However, consuming drugs above the age of 18 is not considered a criminal offence.

