Amsterdam celebrates tulip day with 'free flower picking garden'

The city of Amsterdam turned into a bed of numerous, colourful tulips on Saturday as the people congregated in thousands to celebrate 'National Tulip Day'. A free pick-your-own garden, filled with tulips of all kinds, was laid out in front of Museumplein square in Amsterdam.

The love for tulips

The festival's highlight was the big picking garden filled with more than 200,000 tulip bulbs for everyone to choose from and take home the flowers for free.

Mistress and Maid

The colourful garden was created in front of Museumplein square by the tulip growers after taking inspiration from Johannes Vermeer's painting 'Mistress and Maid'.

The season of tulips

The event was organised by the Dutch tulip growers to mark the beginning of the season of selling tulips. Dutch tulip growers association chairman Arjan Smit said, "The last few years have been very volatile”, as he referred to the pandemic and inflation in energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Three hours – all gone!!

As per the local media's estimates, around 18,000 people came to the garden for free picks and everyone was allowed to take 20 tulips for free. In less than three hours, most of the flowers vanished.

A day of gardeners

Every year, Amsterdam marks National Tulip Day generally on the third Saturday of January and the event sees the participation of both amateur and professional gardeners along with hundreds of digital content creators.



