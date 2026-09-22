/Amid UNGA and Xi Jinping's US visit, Melania Trump has a busy week ahead. What's on her agenda?

US First Lady Melania Trump has a full calendar as the country hosts two major events - the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and Chinese President Xi Jinping's bilateral meeting with Donald Trump. While the former has already started, the high-level General Debate

is scheduled from September 22 to September 26. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive in Washington for a state visit on September 23, with a bilateral and state dinner on September 24.

Amid all this action, Melania Trump has a string of events planned. Brushing aside reports that she has "disappeared" and is not involved in any of the activities, she came out with a post about her busy week. "The world will witness 3 impactful events, but what it won’t see is the months of vision, preparation, and relentless attention to detail required to create them," Melania wrote in a post on X.

"Tuesday, during UNGA, I will welcome member nations for Fostering the Future Together; Wednesday, I will take the stage at the NYSE for IMPERIA, bringing together some of the world’s most influential female CEOs; and Thursday, I will welcome President Xi and Madame Peng to the White House," she said.

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Melania Trump's New York programs

The first of the many programs is scheduled for Tuesday, when many big announcements tied to the expansion of her Fostering the Future Together program will be made. The event will happen in New York City on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with 57 spouses of world leaders also participating. The coalition aims to empower children through education and technology.

On Wednesday, Melania will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. It will be followed by the IMPERIA Summit at the NYSE, which will be headlined by Melania, with the most powerful women in the business sector present. It will be focused on the global economic power of women.

Melania Trump's Washington program

The First Lady will return to Washington DC on Thursday to welcome Xi and his wife Peng. The official welcome ceremony is scheduled for September 24. A grand ceremony has been planned for the occasion. A total of 479 military personnel from all branches of the United States Armed Forces will be present at the event. Other items on the list include a military review, a performance of the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and a display by the B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors.