Amid Ukraine war, UK to deploy Sky Sabre missile system in Poland

Amid the Ukraine war, the UK government said it would be deploying the Sky Sabre missile system in Poland.

"We are going to deploy the Sky Sabre medium-range, anti-air missile system to Poland with about 100 personnel to make sure that we stand alongside Poland," UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said.

The request was reportedly made by the Polish government, the UK government said. The development comes as the US announced it would be sending defence equipment worth $800 million to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

President Biden on Thursday had announced the US would be sending 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armour weapons and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armour systems and 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems.

The defence package also includes drones, grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns. Biden declared his administration will also be sending "short-range air defence systems" to Zelensky's government to defend their position in Ukraine.

At least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

