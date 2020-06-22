Amid standoff with India, China tries to woo Bangladesh

In a bid too woo Bangladesh, China has provided a huge trade boost to the country by announcing tariff exemption for 97 per cent of Bangladeshi products effective from July 1.

The decision has come one month after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a discussion to upgrade their bilateral relations during the Covid-19 pandemic

This move reduces Bangladesh's dependence on India. Bangladesh shares the highest trade deficit with India at over $7 billion dollars. But things may change now because China has lured Dhaka with tariff exemptions in a bid to become its top export destination.

Beijing has said that Bangladesh will get priority if it develops the vaccine. So far, Bangladesh has reported over 115,000 cases that place it among the top-20 worst affected countries in the world.



Beijing is also helping Bangladesh with its relief work to contain coronavirus spread.



China has also proposed sister-city alliances with six Bangladeshi cities which Beijing wants to use to foster cultural and commercial ties with Bangladesh.

China's geopolitical gameplan for South Asia is in motion - rake up the border conflict during the pandemic to keep India busy and befriend the neighbours.