Amid chaos, 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby girl in Ukraine, brings smiles

As Ukraine witnesses some of its worst nightmares, there is hardly any reason to cheer. But it is not entirely true.

In this hour of panic and pain, a 23-year-old woman has given birth to a baby girl, bringing smiles on several faces.

When the chaos began, the woman’s baby was due. To escape the fighting, she took refuge in a shelter in an underground metro station in the city.

She soon experienced labour pains. Ukrainian police rushed in to help on hearing her screams.

Two hours ago, a woman gave birth in the #Kyiv subway. This news is what gives us hope!

An officer Mykola Shlapak said they helped her deliver the baby, Mia, just before 8.30 pm and also called an ambulance, which took both of them to hospital. They both are said to be doing well now.

The news of the delivery was shared by Chairwoman of Democracy in Action Conference Hannah Hopko. She said, "Mia was born in shelter this night in stressful environment- bombing of Kyiv. Her mom is happy after this challenging birth giving."

A brave woman gave birth to a baby named Mia, in Kiev Underground!

The birth of this child in these desperate times has evoked touching response from several people.

