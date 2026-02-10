/‘Americans must think wisely, remain alert’: Iranian security official ahead of Netanyahu’s US visit

Top Iranian security official, Ali Larijani, talked on Tuesday ( Feb 10) about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Washington visit. In a social media post, the officials warned Americans to "think wisely" and "remain alert to the destructive role of the Zionists."

"Netanyahu is now on his way to the United States. Americans must think wisely and not allow him, through posturing, to imply before his flight that 'I want to go and teach Americans the framework of the nuclear negotiations'," he wrote on X. "They must remain alert to the destructive role of the Zionists," the official added.

Moreover, Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said that the Islamic Republic had shown “compassion” from its inception to the present, while warning that authorities would stand against “traitors.” Ejei said the judiciary would confront those acting “in tandem with Israel and other enemies of the Islamic revolution.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu, while heading for Washington, DC, said he planned to convey Israel’s position on US nuclear talks with Tehran during the meeting. The Israeli PM told reporters before taking his flight that he will “present to the president our approach around our principles on the negotiations.” He also added that these principles were not important only for Israel, but for every country “that wants peace and security.”