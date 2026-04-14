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Amazon worker dies at Oregon warehouse, operations continued around body. Here’s what we know

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 18:41 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 18:41 IST
Amazon worker dies at Oregon warehouse, operations continued around body. Here’s what we know

The entrance to an Amazon warehouse stands quiet as access roads remain blocked by protesters during a demonstration by the "Bloquons tout" ("Let's block everything") movement in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, on September 10, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

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An employee died at Amazon’s PDX9 facility in Oregon. Despite claims that work continued around the body and heat contributed to the death, Amazon cites OSHA findings clearing workplace conditions.

An employee at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Troutdale, Oregon, died while on duty last week, with reports suggesting work inside the facility continued even after the individual collapsed. The incident occurred at the company’s PDX9 warehouse, where the worker reportedly fell to the floor during their shift, according to a report by TechCrunch.

In a statement, Amazon confirmed the death and said it was in contact with the employee’s family while also offering support to staff at the site. “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of a member of our team, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their loved ones during this difficult time,” Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said.

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The company added that employees were sent home early following the incident and were paid for the remainder of their shift. The night shift was also cancelled, with workers still compensated.

However, an investigative report by The Western Edge claimed that the employee’s body remained on the warehouse floor while operations continued around him. Online posts by individuals identifying themselves as workers at the facility suggested that conditions inside the building had been unusually warm at the time.

Some employees attributed the heat to the installation of soundproof curtains, which they said may have reduced airflow within the warehouse. They speculated that the higher temperatures could have increased the physical strain of the work. The report added that the facility appeared cooler when staff returned the following day.

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Amazon said the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration had reviewed the case and determined that the death was not related to workplace conditions.

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The PDX9 facility has previously faced scrutiny over safety standards. A 2018 investigation by Reveal found that 26 per cent of employees at the warehouse had sustained injuries. Data from 2024 also indicated that injury rates at Amazon fulfilment centres were more than double the warehouse industry average.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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