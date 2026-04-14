/Netanyahu says Trump administration briefs him daily on Iran negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday April 14, that the Trump administration reports him daily update on the negotiations with Iran. During a cabinet meeting Netanyahu described exceptionally close level of coordination with the Trump administration, citing an example of Vice President JD Vance who supposedly called him from his plane, to give a detailed report on the peace talks with Iran.

“I spoke yesterday with Vice President J.D. Vance. He called me from his plane on his way back from Islamabad. He reported to me in detail, as this administration does every day, about the development of the negotiations,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The statement sparked immediate backlash online. News of the daily briefing sparked outrage across political spectrum, in social media and in Washington.

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"The explosion came from the American side, which could not tolerate Iran's blatant violation of the agreement to enter into negotiations. The agreement was that firing would cease and the Iranians would immediately open the straits. They did not do it. The Americans could not accept that," claimed Netanyahu.

"The Trump administration daily reports to Netanyahu on the Iranian war, but not Congress or the American people," said Rep Mark Pocan, a democratic congressman from Wisconsin posted on X. Joe Kent former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned over the Iran war said that the Israel's push for “zero uranium enrichment” for Iran is a “poision pill” for Iran and will result in the war continuing. The White House did not respond to Netanyahu's claims. The US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad did not produce any lasting agreement and fallen apart following the marathon conference on April 11.