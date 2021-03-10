Almost all young women have been sexually harassed in UK: UN Women

In a shocking and eye-opening survey, a survey from UN Women UK has revealed that virtually all young women in the UK have faced sexual harassment at least once.

This survey dealt with the age group of 18-24, out of which 97 per cent of young women said they have been sexually harassed and 80 per cent of women of all ages said they have experienced sexual harassment in public spaces in the UK.

Talking about how this is a grave situation that is worsening with every passing day, Claire Barnett, executive director of UN Women UK said, "this is a human rights crisis. It’s just not enough for us to keep saying ‘this is too difficult a problem for us to solve’ – it needs addressing now."

Also read | One in three women have already suffered physical violence: World Health Organization

These findings were a result of a YouGov survey conducted with more than 1,000 female participants. The survey was shown exclusively to the media house Guardian, which revealed the horrifyingly decreased lack of faith of women in the UK authorities.

Barnett also highlighted how women are having to change their behaviour to make sure they are safe. "We are looking at a situation where younger women are constantly modifying their behaviour in an attempt to avoid being objectified or attacked, and older women are reporting serious concerns about personal safety if they ever leave the house in the dark – even during the daytime in winter," Barnett said.

In the YouGov survey, 96 per cent of women said they did not even report the incidents, of which 45 per cent said they didn't report as they felt it would not change anything.

Also watch | Gravitas: International Women's Day

Also, women who had been groped, followed or manipulated into sexual activity said they felt the crime was not serious enough to be reported, the UN Women UK said.

The organisation has also collected stories of nearly 400 women where they described their experiences and their diminishing trust in public spaces. As a part of the UN Women UK's Safe Spaces Now project, the organisation has sent an open letter to leaders urging better and safer designed public spaces, along with increased protection and facilities.

"We've collected stories and ideas from over 1,000 women and girls, and now we’re taking those demands to the owners and administrators of public spaces, asking them to implement our solutions now, in time for the UK’s end to lockdown," the statement on their website reads.