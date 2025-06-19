What is Iran’s 'China assisted' Sejjil missile used for first time against Israel?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday (June 18), officially confirmed the launch of a Sejjil missile toward Israel, amidst rapidly escalating hostilities in the region.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday (June 18), officially confirmed the launch of a Sejjil missile toward Israel, amidst rapidly escalating hostilities in the region.
Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim reported that the IRGC under Operation True Promise III carried out the 12th wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel on Wednesday night.
“The twelfth wave of Operation True Promise III began with the firing of ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles,” the IRGC’s public relations office said in a statement.
This marked a rare operational use of the Sejjil missile, an advanced, domestically developed ballistic missile. Here’s all you need to know about the missile.
The Sejjil is an Iranian-made, medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) powered by solid fuel and designed with two stages, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Development of the Sejjil likely began in the late 1990s, with the missile’s design rooted in Iran’s earlier work on the Zelzal short-range ballistic missile, the development of which is believed to have been aided by China.
Iran first tested the Sejjil missile in 2008, with an initial flight covering 800 km. A second test in 2009 evaluated improvements in guidance systems. Four additional test launches occurred through 2012, with one reaching approximately 1,900 km into the Indian Ocean.
The Sejjil re-emerged during the Great Prophet 15 military exercises in January 2021. New footage from this drill indicated several system upgrades, such as:
There are believed to be multiple versions of the Sejjil missile:
The recent launch of the Sejjil by Iran, its first confirmed use signals a major escalation. It also brings attention to Iran’s evolving missile programme and its regional reach.