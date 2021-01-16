Aftershock rocks Indonesia quake zone as search continues

An aftershock hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Saturday as rescue workers searched for people trapped under rubble after an earthquake killed at least 45 people and injured hundreds.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, however, said no damage or casualties were reported from the Magnitude 5.0 aftershock in the West Sulawesi districts of Mamuju and Majene a day after the Magnitude 6.2 earthquake.

On Saturday, the search continued for victims who could still be trapped under rubble.

Friday’s quake and its aftershocks damaged more than 300 homes and two hotels, as well as flattening a hospital and the office of a regional governor, where authorities told Reuters several people had been trapped. More than 820 people were injured and about 15,000 people have been evacuated.

Access to the neighbouring city of Makassar remains cut off.

The authorities did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Indonesia often experiences volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire". In 2018, a powerful earthquake leading to a tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island had led the death of at least 4,300 people.