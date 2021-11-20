After US, UK 'considering' boycott of Beijing winter Olympics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he is 'considering' boycott of Beijing winter Olympics. This comes as a move against China's violation of human rights, especially its treatment of Uighur muslims.

UK’s leading newspaper The Times reported that Johnson's administration would not attend the games, however, some of the UK diplomats to China will.

UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been actively discussing the possibility of not sending officials to the game. This comes after US President Joe Biden has confirmed that the US is considering a 'diplomatic boycott' of the upcoming games.

Earlier, there have been reports of Biden getting an invite by Chinese President Xi Jinping for the winter games. CNBC on November 11, citing two people familiar with the matter, reported that the Chinese President is likely to extend his invitation to Biden when the two leaders will meet during a virtual summit.

The preparation for the upcoming games have seen several obstacles. There have been calls by the human rights groups for a partial or full boycott over reported abuses. Also, the preparation wereovershadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China on November 12 confirmed the first COVID-19 cases among foreign athletes at preparatory events. Two lugers of the same nationality tested positive, said Huang Chun, an official of the Games organising committee.

The Games will run from February 4 until February 20.

(With inputs from agencies)