/After subpoena threats, Howard Lutnick agrees to face House Committee over 'Epstein Island' links

US President Donald Trump's top aide, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has finally agreed to testify about his friendship with sex offender, paedophile Jeffrey Epstein before Congress. Lutnick's whose photographs hanging out on Epstein's "paedophile island" made headlines recently has agreed to testify in front of House Oversight Committee, revealed James Comer, the chairman of the committee on Tuesday (Mar 3).

Lutnick will testify but conditions apply

According to reports, Lutnick only agreed to testify behind closed doors after Republican Representative Nancy Mace threatened to subpoena him.

"Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform," Republican chairman James Comer said in a statement. However, when will Lutnick do so remains unclear as a date is yet to be announced.

Talking to Axios, Trump's commerce secretary said, "I look forward to appearing before the committee." He asserted that he had "nothing wrong, and I want to set the record straight."

How close were Lutnick and Epstein?

Lutnick, a billionaire former New York financier, has earlier claimed that he was not friends with the disgraced financier. Appearing in a podcast last year, he claimed that in 2005 he gave Epstein a house tour which left him disturbed. Lutnick stated that following this, he and his wife decided that he would "never be in the room with that disgusting person, ever again…So I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy," he said.

However, the recently released Epstein Files revealed that Lutnick and Epstein traded emails well beyond 2005, including after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.