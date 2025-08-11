/After India, Trump considering imposing tariffs on China over Russian oil purchase? Here’s what JD Vance revealed

LOGIN
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 16:06 IST
US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

When asked whether after India, Trump is considering imposing tariffs on China over its Russian oil purchase, Vance said that the US president is considering it.

US President Donald Trump is considering imposing tariffs on China over the purchase of oil from Russia, Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday (Aug 10). He added that the president has “not made any firm decisions” yet. Last week, the White House announced doubling levies on India, citing the same reason, imposing a 50 per cent tariff rate.

“Well, the President said he’s thinking about it, but he hasn’t made any firm decisions,” Vance told Fox News during an interview on Sunday. Vance made the remarks after he was questioned whether Trump would impose significant tariffs on China, like he did on India, for buying Russian oil.

