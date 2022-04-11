After Boris Johnson's visit, US says Joe Biden 'doesn't currently have any plans' to travel to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv on Saturday and meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came as a surprise to the world. After his visit, many speculated that other leaders might also visit the war-torn nation.

After Johnson's visit, all eyes were on US President Joe Biden, but dismissing the speculations, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday (April 10) that Biden has "no plans" to visit Ukraine.

"President Biden doesn't currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv. But I will tell you he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organising and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons," Sullivan told NBC.

Sullivan further added that the Ukrainian foreign minister said that the United States "is at the centre of the effort to deliver from other countries and organising and coordinating the world to take actions like the one last week to kick Russia out of the Human Rights Council."

Sullivan added, "So President Biden will stay focused on that and make sure that he is showing his support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people through those kinds of decisive actions."

Johnson's visit was not announced as it was revealed to the world when the photos of the British PM walking on the streets of the Ukrainian capital were published.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

