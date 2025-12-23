After Bondi Beach terror attack, Australia PM to invite Israeli president to visit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday (Dec 23) said that the Australian government will extend an invitation to the Israeli head of state to visit the country following a mass shooting targeting a Jewish gathering in the Bondi Beach area, claiming the lives of 15 people and injuring many. The Authorities later described the incident as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

"Prime Minister Albanese advised President (Isaac) Herzog that, upon the recommendation of the Australian government, the Governor-General of Australia will issue an invitation in accordance with protocol to President Herzog to visit Australia as soon as possible," Albanese said in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Albanese’s government has faced criticism over its response to rising antisemitism in the period leading up to the Bondi attack. The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, directly blamed the attack on the government’s response to antisemitism and its recognition of a Palestinian state.

Following the December 14 attack, Herzog urged Canberra to “fight the enormous wave of antisemitism plaguing Australian society”.

The Israeli president’s office said he spoke with Albanese by phone on Tuesday and confirmed that the Australian government and the Jewish community had invited him to visit Australia. No date was immediately set for the visit.



On December 14, two gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at Sydney's Bondi Beach, killing 15 people and leaving several injured. The shooting targeted a Jewish Hanukkah event at Australia’s most famous beach when people from the Jewish community gathered to celebrate the festival.

The incident marked the deadliest shooting incident in Australia since the Port Arthur attack in 1995, when 34 people were killed, and scores were injured.