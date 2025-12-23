/Why was Bangladeshi Hindu man Dipu Chandra lynched? Authorities say 'no proof of blasphemy found'

Amid fresh wave of unrest in Bangladesh, shocking findings into the death of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das, has emerged. Das was killed in the violence that erupted after radical activist Sharif Osman Hadi. It was previously reported that he was lynched by angry mob because of “blasphemy.” However, Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh have said that they have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that Dipu insulted religion. Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that the allegations of blasphemy are currently based on word of mouth. Investigators also suggested that the killing might have been due to an internal conflict at the factory where Dipu worked. 12 people have beena arrested in the case so far.

According to Dhaka Tribune report, Dipu's family said that tensions escalated inside the factory earlier that day. Dipu had appeared for a recruitment examination for promotion from floor manager to supervisor and had dispute with several colleagues over his position. His brother Apu Robi Das also claimed that he was sacked from his job, on false allegations of insulting religion. "They beat my brother and threw him out of the factory. Even after he was caught and apologised, they did not spare him," Dipu Das's brother was quoted as saying. Apu said Dipu's friend Himel later called him, informing that he had been taken to the police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad. "A short while later, he called again and said my brother was dead," Apu said.

Meanwhile, Mymensingh RAB Company Commander Md Shamsuzzaman also backed RAB's statement that there was no proof that Dipu disrespected religion. It said none of those present at the scene could confirm hearing Dipu make any derogatory comments about religion. "Even if the deceased had posted something online, that would have been traceable. We found nothing," he said. Local Ward No 5 member Tofazzel Hossain said the killing did not appear to be a spontaneous act driven by religious outrage. "I have heard Dipu had long-standing disputes over production targets, overtime, working conditions and workers' benefits… a conspiracy gradually formed to remove him from the factory," he was quoted as saying.

