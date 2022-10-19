After announcing the youngest cabinet minister, Sweden's new govt all set to scrap 'feminist foreign policy'

Just moments after Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced his government on Tuesday, the right-wing party has announced to scrap of the "feminist foreign policy," launched by the left wing in 2014.

The new Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom announced this move.

The policy was first coined in 2014 by former foreign minister Margot Walolstrom, in the hope to mark gender equality in the country. The policy was introduced to increase female participation in the administration along with df9ighting sexual violence and economic emancipation, AFP reported.

The "feminist foreign policy" has been adopted by several other countries but some are opposed like the middle east. According to a document published in 2021, Sweden was able to help contribute its new policies to countries like Somalia and Moldova. The policy was also added to Colombia's 206 peace deal.

The document further stated that the policy was also able to contribute to new legislation in at least 20 countries including gender-based violence, female genital mutilation and more.

Billstrom in a conversation with the news agency TT on Tuesday said, "Gender equality is a fundamental value in Sweden and also a fundamental value for this government." He further added, "But we're not going to use the expression 'feminist foreign policy' because labels on things have a tendency to cover up the content."

The new foreign minister further stated that further, no major changes are to be made in the country's policy, unlike its historic NATO application process.

Sweden's new right-wing government was announced on Tuesday along with its youngest cabinet minister. Romina Thunberg, 26, is responsible to lead as a climate minister.

