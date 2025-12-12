/Afghanistan's health minister to visit India visit next week as Kabul deepens ties with New Delhi

New Delhi: Afghanistan's Public Health Minister, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, is scheduled to visit India next week, marking the third ministerial-level trip from the Islamic Emirate government in the last 3 months. The visit, expected around 17 December, follows those of Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi in October and November, respectively. It comes amid deepening healthcare cooperation between New Delhi and Kabul, as India continues to provide extensive humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

Delhi has long played a key role in Afghan healthcare. Projects include establishing a Thalassemia Centre, a Modern Diagnostic Centre, and upgrading the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul. Plans are underway for a 30-bed hospital in Bagrami district, an Oncology Centre, a Trauma Centre, and five maternity clinics. Additionally, around 75 prosthetic limbs have been fitted for Afghan nationals.

In November, India donated over 16 tonnes of medicines to combat vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis.

At the UN Security Council earlier this week, India's envoy P Harish highlighted ongoing medical assistance: "India also continues to extend medical assistance and provide high-quality healthcare treatment to Afghan nationals." He added that “healthcare cooperation will be further augmented during the upcoming visit of Afghan Minister of Public Health to India.” During Muttaqi's visit, India gifted 20 ambulances. India was also quick to respond to earthquakes in Afghanistan, supplying food, relief materials, and aid for repatriated refugees.

The trip coincides with Afghanistan's efforts to diversify pharmaceutical supplies and reduce reliance on Pakistan, strained by recent border tensions and trade restrictions. Pakistan earlier this year launched an attack on Kabul, and attacks on the border areas have killed Afghan civilians including cricketers.