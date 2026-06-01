/Action initiated against UK police officers accused of sleeping while on duty protecting royal family

More than 21 police officers responsible for protecting the royal family at the Windsor Castle have been placed on ​restricted duties after they were accused of falling ‌asleep and leaving their posts unattended, said London police. A total of 23 officers have been served misconduct notices with 21 of them on restricted ⁠duties after an urgent ​investigation launched last month.

The ​two officers ⁠not placed on restricted duties will not be given duties at royal residences till ​the investigation continued, the police said.

“The alleged ​behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles,” a spokesperson for the force said.

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The allegations about officers leaving their posts unattended at Windsor Castle, ‌one ⁠of King Charles’ residences, as well as sleeping while on duty was first report in the Sun newspaper.

The incident has led to the police enquiring about the conduct of officers on protective duties at other royal residences.

Officers from the police specialist unit are given the duty of protecting members of the Royal Family and ​guarding royal residences. Windsor Castle is one of the official residences of King Charles III. Senior Royal Family members and the King often visit the place for spending leisure time, including state occasions.