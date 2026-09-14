Argentine Federal Police have detained a 15-year-old in Quilmes, in Buenos Aires Province, after the FBI alerted them that he had allegedly been discussing an attack on his schoolmates in conversations with ChatGPT.

According to reports, he asked the chatbot what he would need to carry out an attack, planned for 2027. The investigation began on 19 August following an alert from the FBI's Legal Attaché at the US Embassy in Argentina. He was identified through his IP address.

As he is a minor, WION is not publishing any information that could identify him.

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What Is Known

The broad outline is clear: an alert from a US law enforcement agency led a foreign police force to a teenager, on the basis of what he typed into an AI chatbot.

Reports say the alert was raised after the teenager used monitored keywords in his conversations. Argentine police then acted on it.

What Is Not Known

The most important question in this case has not been answered publicly: how the FBI came to see the conversations at all.

Much of the coverage has framed this as OpenAI tipping off the authorities. Local reports do not establish that. They do not specify how the FBI initially became aware of the conversations, or whether OpenAI played any role in bringing them to the agency's attention.

That gap matters. There are several possible routes — a report from the company under its safety policies, a legal request, monitoring of some other kind — and each carries very different implications for the hundreds of millions of people who use AI chatbots and assume their conversations are private.

Why This Case Is Different

Tech platforms have alerted police to threats before; social networks have flagged planned attacks posted publicly.

A chatbot conversation is different. People tend to treat these exchanges as private — closer to a search or even a diary than to a public post. They ask things they would not say aloud. That is part of why these tools are useful, and part of why the question of who can read them is so sensitive.

AI conversations have increasingly appeared as evidence in criminal investigations. OpenAI has also faced a lawsuit from a family over a school shooting in Canada, adding to pressure on AI companies over what they detect and what they do about it.

The Tension Nobody Can Avoid

There is no comfortable position here.

If an AI system can detect a credible plan to kill children, few people would argue it should stay silent. At the same time, a system that monitors conversations for warning signs is a system that monitors conversations — and the rules for when that happens, who sees the results, and how errors are handled need to be public.

A teenager asking alarming questions is not always a teenager planning violence. The difference is for investigators and courts to establish, and it depends on safeguards that currently are not visible from the outside.

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