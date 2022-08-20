A sigh of relief for transgender girls, as Utah judge halts ban on their participation in school sports

A judge in Utah has postponed the enforcement of a statewide ban on transgender children participating in sports that was imposed earlier this year. This comes as a huge relief as most school students head back to school this month.

Guardian reports that Judge Keith Kelly decided on Friday to halt the law until a legal challenge was settled after recently rejecting a request by Utah state prosecutors to dismiss the lawsuit.

Families of three transgender student-athletes in Utah filed the lawsuit in May challenging the ban, claiming it violates the Utah Constitution's protections of equal rights and due process. Similar lawsuits are underway in other states, including Idaho, West Virginia, and Indiana.

As per Associated Press, Transgender girls will now face a state commission of political appointees that will decide if they are permitted to participate on a case-by-case basis rather than an overall prohibition.

The panel was established by Utah's Republican lawmakers in a bill approved earlier this year as a backup strategy to be used in the event that the law was to be declared unconstitutional.

According to the law, the panel will be able to determine whether a trans girl would have an unfair advantage, they would do this by obtaining and evaluating the child's height and weight.

The commission, which will meet soon, will be composed of a medical data statistician, a doctor with experience in gender identity healthcare, a sports physiologist, a mental health specialist, a collegiate athletic trainer, a representative of an athletic association, and a rotating member who is a coach or official in the sport at the center dispute in each case.

In recent days, the question of whether transgender females should be permitted to compete in female sports has become a controversial topic across the US.

Republican lawmakers, citing an unfair competitive advantage have even taken to passing legislation stopping trans girls from playing sports.

While those in favour of the ban cite an unfair advantage, proponents of transgender rights claim that the restrictions aren't simply for sports but also will serve as a vehicle for bullying and demeaning transgender children.

