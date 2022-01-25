A ‘black site’ to go up for sale in Lithuania. Find out what is it

A real estate property will be put for sale soon in Lithuania. What is unique about it that it earlier used to be a ‘black site’.

At this notorious site, terror suspects used to be kept in solitary confinement by the spy agency of the US, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

According to the terminology, a black site means a place, where an unacknowledged black operation is conducted.

The menacing steel barn, which is also known as Project No 2 or Detention Site Violet, is located outside Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

On Monday, the government’s real estate fund said that it was preparing to sell the former “black site” for an unknown price. This fund handles assets that are no longer needed by the state.

It was a part of Washington’s secret 'extraordinary rendition' programme, where suspected Islamist militants from conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq were captured and held in jails outside the US.

The 10-room building served as a detention centre in 2005 and 2006 for the US. It was closed in 2006. It has windowless and soundproofed rooms. This facility has its own power generator and water supply.

The now-empty rooms in this facility are dominated by fluorescent lighting and the hum of air conditioning.

