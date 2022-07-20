98-year-old man sets another record for being the oldest graduate in Italy, plans to write a novel

Giuseppe Paterno, 98, has again set another record for being the oldest graduate in Italy. Paterno’s original degree in the same fields he received two years ago and now has a master’s degree in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo. The news was shared by his family in a Facebook post that he once again received top marks for his recent degrees. Born in Sicily in 1923 into poverty, he was only able to receive basic education. Paterno later joined the navy to fight in World War II before beginning work for railways at the age of 20, Reuters reported.

This incident has inspired everyone, that a 98-year-old man got his master's degree. The man who overcame poverty, World War II, and Covid.

Also read | 100-year-old man breaks Guinness World Record for working in same company for over 84 years

Netizens on Twitter praised, applauded, and congratulated Paterno for his dedication and passion for education.

Giuseppe Paterno, at 98, has become the oldest graduate in Italy – once again.Paterno added a master's degree in history and philosophy to the original degree he received from the University of Palermo two years ago. When you want something... you can! Well done Giuseppe pic.twitter.com/hiKwWHpzMG — Valia Traka (@TrakaValia) July 19, 2022 ×

However, despite being born in a low-income family, he finished high school at the age of 31. He later got married and had two children.

The WWII veteran, against all odds, got enrolled in a programme for undergraduates in the year 2017. In his academic days, Paterno used books rather than google to research topics.

Also read | 11-year-old UK child breaks the world record by catching a 96 pound fish, almost as heavy as him

The Italian soldier preserved through the global pandemic, COVID-19 outbreaks, and the transition to the digital age, and eventually didn’t give up and earned his degree.

Paterno always had a passion for reading and he wants to use his reliable typewriter to compose a novel and has no intention of taking a break from it.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.