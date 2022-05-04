100-year-old man breaks Guinness World Record for working in same company for over 84 years

At a time when changing jobs has become the norm—be it for better pay or work environment—a 100-year-old man from Brazil has broken the world record for having the longest tenure at the same company.

According to Guinness World Records, Walter Orthmann broke the record by working in the same company for 84 years and 9 days.

He was born in Brusque, a small town in Santa Catarina, Brazil which has a large German population, according to the press release.

Undeterred by rain, mud or frost, Walter would walk barefoot to school to study and then practice at home. He was an exceptional student with a brilliant memory and attention to detail.

But at the age of 15, Orthmann had to take the job to help support his family as they faced financial problems.

He started his career at the weaving mill, Industrias Renaux S.A, in 1938. Because of his strong proficiency in German, he was hired as a shipping assistant at the textile company.

He continued to work at the same company ever since.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family," he said, per the press release.

"As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14."

Orthmann was later promoted to a role in sales and, ultimately, to a sales manager position.

The 100-year-old still goes to the office each day and last month celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends, and co-workers.

After all these decades, he says his best career advice is to find a good employer and follow your passions.

"When we do what we like, we don't see the time go by," he said.

Looking back on his life so far, Orthmann says he considers the record his "proudest achievement" despite "never having contemplated breaking a record."

"I don't do much planning, nor care much about tomorrow," he said. "All I care about is that tomorrow will be another day in which I will wake up, get up, exercise and go to work; you need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts."

