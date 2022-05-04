NASA to send naked pictures of humans to space in hope of attracting aliens

In the hope of grabbing the attention of aliens, NASA scientists are planning to send naked pictures of humans into space.

The scientists believe that a proper contact can be established with another life form, which has been tried and failed for 150 years, by sending a pixelated illustration of a naked woman and man waving “hello”, in an attempt to look inviting.

The move is part of a project called the ‘Beacon in the Galaxy' (BITG) which aims to send a message to other space civilisations inviting them to contact humans.

Apart from the pixelated illustrations, the scientists have also included a portrayal of gravity and DNA.

The scientists believe a binary-coded message is most likely to be understood by aliens.

“Though the concept of mathematics in human terms is potentially unrecognizable to extra-terrestrial intelligence, binary is likely universal across all intelligence,” the scientists said in their official project document.

“Binary is the simplest form of mathematics as it involves only two opposing states: zero and one, yes or no, black or white, mass or empty space.”

They added, “The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System’s time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth’s surface.”

Notably, this isn’t the first that scientists have tried to beam naked pictures of humans into space.

In 1972, the Pioneer 10 and in 1973 the Pioneer 11 missions both contained illustrations of naked humans attached to their antennas, ready and waiting for any aliens that may like a little peep.

WATCH WION LIVE

Decode the geostrategy, diplomacy, and ideologies of the world’s unending wars. Catch our special series ‘World at War’ every Saturday at 8:30 PM IST and Sunday at 10:30 PM IST only on WION.