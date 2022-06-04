500-year-old gold crown of a Buddha statue returned to Thailand from US

The Culture Minister of Thailand, Itthiphol Kunplome, recently acquired an antique gold crown from the United States, which was part of a Buddha statue believed to be around 500 years old.

The crown was created of 95 per cent pure gold in the Lanna art form to decorate a stone-sculpted Buddha statue, which was a popular religious offering at the time. The crown weighs around 42.6 grammes.

The antique crown is now being studied by the Fine Arts Department at the National Museum in Bangkok before being exhibited in the future, according to the minister.

After the US Homeland Security Department uncovered some bronze sculptures originating from the Prakon Chai archaeological site in Thailand's north-eastern region of Buri Ram, Itthiphol believes additional valuable artefacts may be going home. They're on display at the Denver Art Museum right now.

The two Khmer lintels that were repatriated from the US will be shown at the Prasat Sadok Kok Thom historical park in Sa Kaeo province and the Phnom Rung historical park in Buri Ram province's information centres.

(With inputs from agencies)