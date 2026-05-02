A Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, Sarv Shakti, carrying over 45,000-tonne of LPG of Indian origin, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to official sources. The vessel, with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indian nationals, is now en route to Visakhapatnam and is expected to arrive on May 13, 2026. Earlier, Bloomberg had reported citing ship-tracking data that the supertanker was attempting passage through the Strait of Hormuz. It was tracked on Saturday moving northwards past Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, appearing to head towards the Gulf of Oman.

The transit comes at a time when shipping activity through the key energy route has dropped sharply amid heightened regional tensions. Bloomberg reported that vessel movements through the strait have become rare following disruptions linked to a US blockade affecting Iran-associated shipping, which significantly reduced maritime traffic in the region.

Cargo traced to Indian buyer

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According to shipping documents reviewed by Bloomberg, Indian Oil Corporation has been identified as the buyer of the LPG cargo, although there has been no official confirmation from the company. The tanker is carrying approximately 45,000 tonnes of LPG, a critical fuel widely used for household cooking in India.

The Sarv Shakti entered the Persian Gulf earlier in February and loaded its cargo through a ship-to-ship transfer near Dubai. The vessel’s movement is being closely tracked due to its scale and timing, as several commercial ships have previously altered routes or delayed transits amid volatility in the region.

Strategic waterway under heightened strain

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy chokepoint, has come under sustained strain amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States. Maritime traffic through the passage has remained heavily restricted, with numerous vessels avoiding the route due to security concerns and operational uncertainty. Shipping data showed that only six ships, which is a fraction of normal traffic, crossed the strait on Wednesday.

The successful crossing ensures continuity of a key shipment amid broader concerns over supply chain stability in the Middle East. The presence of 18 Indian crew members aboard the vessel further underscores India’s operational footprint in global energy shipping routes.

India’s energy security concerns

The development carries significance for India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and a major LPG consumer. Supply chains have been strained by instability in the Middle East, prompting concerns over domestic fuel availability.

In response, India has prioritised LPG shipments at ports and expanded domestic production capacity to around 54,000 tonnes per day, while demand stands near 80,000 tonnes, according to Oil Minister Hardeep Puri. Despite disruptions, India has continued securing limited LPG supplies through diplomatic channels and alternative routing arrangements.