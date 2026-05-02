/India-Sri Lanka ties deepening across energy, defence and trade, says MP Harsha de Silva

India-Sri Lanka relations are strengthening across multiple sectors, Sri Lankan MP and economist Harsha de Silva said, highlighting growing cooperation in energy, defence and economic integration. Speaking at the Zee Media global innovation summit in Colombo, de Silva pointed to the India-backed ambulance service as a key memory of the India-Sri Lanka relationship over the past decade.

“Every ambulance says ‘a gift from the people of India’-it is one of the most efficient and widely appreciated public services in Sri Lanka,” said de Silva, adding that the service handles 1000 emergency cases daily, with more than covering nearly 28,000 km.

De Silva suggested that Indian rapid economic growth opens up opportunities for both Indians and Sri Lankans. He urged that even though there should be an economic relationship, India should consider Sri Lanka a partner. He highlighted key areas of collaboration, such as energy, defence, digital payments (UPI), contract manufacturing and circular economy.

Discussing the ongoing energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, de Silva pointed out that the focus needs to be on alternative sources of energy, specifically focusing on efficiency in generation, transmission and distribution, rather than just capacity. He referred to proposals such as cross-border power connectivity, including an HVDC link, as well as potential energy infrastructure like pipelines. He noted that geopolitical developments, including tensions in West Asia, could push both countries to accelerate such cooperation.

He highlighted that India-Sri Lanka had that the partnership that was rooted in cultural and historical links. These relationships were primarily managed by powerful South Indian merchant guilds and specialised banking communities like the Nattukottai Chettiars even before the colonial era. He also pointed to future possibilities such as financial, banking, and defence, adding that India and “Sri Lanka must act as a serious partner in ensuring security in the region.”