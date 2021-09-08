20 dairy, meat firms emit more greenhouse gas than France, Britain or Germany: Report  

If reports are to be believed, around 20 livestock companies seem to be responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than either Germany, Britain or France.

These firms are also receiving billions of dollars in financial backing to do so, said a new report by environmental campaigners.

Raising livestock seems to be contributing significantly to carbon emissions. The animal agriculture accounts for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

As per the scientific reports, the rich countries need huge reductions in meat and dairy consumption to tackle the climate change.

Global meat and dairy companies received more than US$478bn in backing from around 2,500 investment firms, banks and pension funds from 2015 to 2020, said Meat Atlas.

Most of these investment firms were based in North America or Europe. It was compiled by Friends of the Earth and the European political foundation, Heinrich Böll Stiftung.

The report estimates that meat production could increase by a further 40m tonnes by 2029, to hit 366m tonnes of meat a year due to the level of financial support.

The report says, three-quarters of all agricultural land is used to raise animals or the crops to feed them in the world.