14 injured, including children, in Chicago shooting on Halloween night

A mass shooting on Chicago's West Side on Halloween night has left 14 people injured, including children. The Chicago Police Department said that the shooting happened in the area of South California Avenue and West Polk Street. Among those injured was a 3 year old, 11 year old and a 13 year old, the police informed.

A few of the victims were dressed in Halloween costumes. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown further said that the drive-by was captured on a POD video and at least one car was involved in the incident.

“We know it’s a drive-by. We know it happened in just a few seconds,” Brown said. The Chicago Fire Department reportedly sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown also said that the suspects fired randomly at the crowd and the reason behind the attack in not clear yet. Those injured are being treated and no casualties have been reported. No arrests have been made either.

The police has asked the public to help them with any tips they might have about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)