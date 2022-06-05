Another mass shooting in US: ‘Several active’ gunmen fire into crowd, 3 killed, dozens injured in Philadelphia

Multiple gun shootings erupted across Philadelphia, US, at midnight, leaving three dead and nearly a dozen wounded. Two of the victims have been identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man.

The incident took place shortly before Saturday midnight when police on patrol heard numerous gunshots from the 200 block of South Street, according to reports.

People were enjoying the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia's Pride celebrations throughout the city when the mass shooting took place.

Patrolling officers saw “several active shooters” firing into the crowd, Inspector DF Pace said, reports New York Post.

Prior to this shooting, were nine separate shootings in the city between Friday night and Saturday. No arrests have been made in any of those incidents, reports CBS Philadelphia.

One eye witness said in a tweet that he saw “lots of young kids out doing dumb stuff, in the street & jumping on cars & then a guy in a hoodie pulled a gun out, 11 casings & 2 live rounds on the ground.”

🚨BREAKING: At least ten shot near South and 4th Streets in Philadelphia just after 11:30p. At least one of the wounded has been pronounced dead, per police. Seven victims transported to Jefferson. Conditions unknown. Same area where a shooting happened last weekend. pic.twitter.com/Fe4ZwJIhjJ — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) June 5, 2022 ×

Another witness Smith told the Philadelphia Inquirer news outlet, “Once it started. I didn’t think it was going to stop. I just heard screams.'

He told the newspaper that when he heard the gunshots, his mind went to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

Police recovered two semi-automatic handguns from the shooting scene.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022 ×

Videos that emerged in the social media in the aftermath of the shooting showed a large number of people surrounding police vehicles with sirens blaring.

Philadelphia police confirmed that multiple people were shot in the area of South Street between 3rd and 4th.

A tweet from the Philadelphia Police Department did not specify how many people have been shot but the message stated that, “Several people have been injured.” The police advised the public to avoid the area.

