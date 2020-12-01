100k hospitalizations in next couple of days: US data on coronavirus

According to COVID tracking project in the US, the death toll in the country continues to rise by the "Thanksgiving holiday and weekend".

The data shows hospitalizations in the US are at the record-high level of 96,039.

"Hospitalizations have doubled since November 1 and tripled since October 1," it said, adding that "we should see 100k hospitalizations in the next couple of days."

Our daily update is published. Our testing, case, and death statistics continue to be affected by the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Hospitalizations are less affected by the data slowdown and are at the record-high level of 96,039. pic.twitter.com/Z849KJR8JJ — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 1, 2020

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci had warned that Americans should brace for "surge upon a surge" in COVID-19 cases as people travellers return home from Thanksgiving holidays.

The United States is the worst-hit country in the world with the virus with over 13 million coronavirus cases and 266,831 deaths. The country had recorded 140,651 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of cases to 13,373,673 with 822 fatalities.

Several million Americans had reportedly even after the US government had issued guidelines cautioning citizens against travel.

Last week the United States registered over 2,400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours which is the highest death toll in six months with 200,000 new coronavirus cases as Americans criss-crossd the country to be with family and friends during Thanksgiving.

Amid the rise in cases, US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency authorization of the vaccine in the United States and Europe with American pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech applying for approvals last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its vaccine committee will sit on December 10 to discuss the approval for emergency use authorization.

"The FDA recognizes that transparency and dialogue are critical for the public to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccines," it said, adding,"I want to assure the American people that the FDA's process and evaluation of the data for a potential Covid-19 vaccine will be as open and transparent as possible."